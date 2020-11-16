Crazy Photos Of The Rain At Gillette Stadium Are Going Viral

The New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens played in one of the craziest weather games of the NFL’s season on Sunday night.

New England hosted Baltimore at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

The Patriots, thanks to a huge game from running back Damien Harris, took down the favored Ravens. New England upset Baltimore, 23-17, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Bill Belichick’s team had some help from the rain, too. The craziest weather of the night came during the Ravens’ final drive of the game. Baltimore, trailing by six points, was unable to do anything on offense as an insane amount of rain poured down.

We haven’t seen anything like this in a while.

seriously, how is this real pic.twitter.com/8vTBneFGxK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 16, 2020

This rain is preposterous pic.twitter.com/79n9OeRoGa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 16, 2020

Looks like the man upstairs wants the under…. pic.twitter.com/CN5qrxz1Kh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 16, 2020

You could barely see the players on the field during the Ravens’ final drive of the game. Baltimore did not play well enough to win, but Lamar Jackson didn’t have a chance on that last possession.

The game is official, though, and New England improved to 4-5 on the season with the victory. Baltimore, meanwhile, dropped to 6-3 on the year.

Bad weather games can be fun, but the Patriots and the Ravens are probably both hoping to avoid anything like this the rest of the season.