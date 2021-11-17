The Spun

Damien Harris’ Status For Thursday Night Game Revealed

Damien Harris on the field for the Pats.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots warms up before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Last weekend, Damien Harris was unable to suit for the Patriots because he was still in concussion protocol. On Wednesday, the team revealed his status for Week 11.

The Patriots announced that Harris has cleared concussion protocol in time for Thursday night’s game against the Falcons.

Harris suffered a concussion in Week 9 against the Panthers. After missing a week of practice, he returned to the field on Tuesday for a walkthrough session.

The return of Harris should help out the Patriots’ ground game against the Falcons. He currently has 547 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries this season.

Despite not having Harris last Sunday, the Patriots managed to run for 184 yards against the Browns. Rookie tailback Rhamondre Stevenson led the charge with 20 carries for 100 yards and two scores. Brandon Bolden also chipped in with 32 rushing yards.

The Patriots will enter Thursday night’s game as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They’ve won four games in a row and have  emerged as a threat to potentially win the AFC East.

We’ll see if the Patriots can continue their winning ways on Thursday night. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

