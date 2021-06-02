Dan Marino Reveals Why He’s Rooting Against Bill Belichick

Don Shula is the NFL’s all-time winningest head coach with 328 victories. A lot of those came with Dan Marino as his quarterback.

Therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising that Marino is not pulling for Bill Belichick to break Shula’s record. With 280 regular-season wins entering 2021, Belichick is 49 victories away from topping Shula.

“I hope he don’t get it,” Marino recently told Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I’m a Dolphin for life. Coach Shula for life. I don’t want him to get it.”

I caught up with Dan Marino on a lot of football topics. Marino made 1 thing is clear: he hopes Bill Belichick fails in his pursuit to pass Don Shula as all-time winningest coach. Story: https://t.co/U5NIhlJA8x — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 2, 2021

Belichick is coming off a 7-9 season with the Patriots, his worst season in New England in 20 years. From 2009-19, he averaged 12.3 victories per season.

If Belichick can get back to that pace, he’d surpass Shula late in the 2024 season or in the first couple of weeks of 2025. Of course, the six-time Super Bowl champion will be approaching his mid-70s by that point, so there’s no guarantee he’ll still be coaching.

Getting back to Marino, it should be noted he went 2-0 as a quarterback against Belichick when the latter was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. In the second of those games, during Week 6 of the 1993 season, Marino suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.

Perhaps that’s another reason he doesn’t want the hooded one to bypass his former coach.