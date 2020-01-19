Dana White Makes Prediction For Tom Brady After Seeing Him In Las Vegas

UFC President Dana White is no NFL analyst, but he’s a longtime New England Patriots fan and adores Tom Brady. So when asked to give his opinion on where his favorite quarterback will be next year, White already had it worked out.

White was asked to give his thoughts on Brady speaking to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis during UFC 246.

He responded by asserting that if Brady doesn’t return to the Patriots, he’ll be playing in Las Vegas.

“If that dude is not playing in Boston, he’s playing here.”

Dana White on Tom Brady being in Las Vegas tonight at the fight and talking to Raiders owner Mark Davis: "If that dude is not playing in Boston, he's playing here." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 19, 2020

The Raiders may not be widely considered one of the top candidates to land Brady, but they probably shouldn’t be counted out. Las Vegas boasts the tenth-most cap space in the league before cuts, according to OverTheCap.com.

Brady is slated to become an unrestricted free agent, but it’s unknown whether he plans to return to New England.

There’s circumstantial evidence to suggest he’s leaving the state of Massachusetts, though.

#Raiders Mark Davis and Marcel Reece spoke with Tom Brady at the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/QZrRQewc7r — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) January 19, 2020

Ultimately, Brady has complete control over where he plays in 2020. He has enough money in his bank account that he can decide whether he wants to play for the highest bidder, or for the team most ready to win a Super Bowl.

Given the name of the free agent, this may be the most impactful free agency period in nearly a decade.