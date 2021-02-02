Danny Amendola Reveals What Bothers Him With Bill Belichick

Danny Amendola certainly did a lot of winning during his time with the New England Patriots. However, the two-time Super Bowl champion didn’t always agree with Bill Belichick’s methods in Foxborough.

On Tuesday, Amendola was on The Herd to preview the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The main storyline for this year’s Super Bowl revolves around Tom Brady getting to the big game just a year after leaving the Patriots in free agency. As a result, Cowherd wanted Amendola’s stance on the whole Brady-Belichick debate.

Even though Amendola had success under Belichick, he admit that he wasn’t always pleased with the legendary coach. He didn’t exactly appreciate how Belichick handled the business side of things.

“I had to negotiate my contract 3 years in a row by myself and take pay cuts to help him and put rings on his fingers. It kind of wore me the wrong way,” Amendola said on The Herd. “I felt like it was in my best interest for me to move on.”

"I had to negotiate my contract 3 years in a row by myself, take pay cuts to help him and put rings on his fingers. It kind of wore me the wrong way." — @DannyAmendola on parting ways with Bill Belichick & the Patriots: pic.twitter.com/K35qBPjkqK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 2, 2021

This wasn’t the only controversial remark that Amendola made this week on FS1.

Earlier this week, Amendola made an interesting comment about Brady during an appearance on First Things First.

“Well, first things first, when you see ‘Patriot way’ in the dictionary, it’s gonna have Tom Brady’s name next to it. None of those coaches threw any passes, none of those coaches caught any passes, none of those coaches made any tackles. They got guys in the right position ’cause they watched a lot of film and they spent all their time at the facility. But Tom Brady is the ‘Patriot way.’ That’s the reason why Tom Brady’s in the Super Bowl right now, and the Patriots aren’t.”

Amendola said that he’s not “anti-Belichick,” but his latest comments will certainly spark some conversations around the NFL world.