Danny Amendola Has A Telling Response To Bill Belichick Question

Year 1 of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick breakup was a decisive win for the quarterback.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing in the Super Bowl. The Bucs will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Belichick and the Patriots, meanwhile, failed to even reach the postseason.

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola was asked today if he thinks it will be hard for Belichick to watch Brady play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Amendola had a pretty telling response.

“Well first things first, when you see the ‘Patriot Way’ in the dictionary, it’s got Tom Brady’s picture next to it. None of those coaches threw any passes, none of those coaches caught any passes, none of those coaches made any tackles. They got guys in the right position because they watch a lot of film and they spend all of their time at the facility. But Tom Brady is the ‘Patriot Way’ and that’s the reason why Tom Brady’s in the Super Bowl now and the Patriots aren’t.”

Tell us how you really feel, Danny…

The former Patriots wide receiver played for the Patriots from 2013-17, winning two Super Bowls. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Detroit Lions.