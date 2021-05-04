David Andrews Sums Up His Mindset On Return To Patriots

The New England Patriots took a different approach this offseason by spending freely in free agency. For the first time during his tenure with the organization, Bill Belichick appeared willing to open the team’s checkbook and pursue available talent.

Among that players that signed with the Patriots this spring was free agent center David Andrews. The 28-year-old, six-season NFL veteran had spent his entire career in New England and inked a four-year deal, worth up to $19 million including $6.5 million fully guaranteed, to stay with his first and only professional club.

However, for a while, it seemed unclear whether Andrews would be back on the Patriots in 2021. After the team re-signed center Ted Karras for a second stint in New England, it appeared as though the former Georgia offensive lineman might lose his spot.

But, after finally signing the new contract, Andrews revealed that all along he wanted to be back in New England. In particular, he was encouraged at the Patriots numerous additions this offseason, even if it meant more competition.

“I think we were just trying to figure out what was best for us and our family. We knew we wanted to be back here if it all made sense. I had made that clear throughout the whole process,” Andrews said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I’m super excited to be back, super excited to see all the new faces we’ve had and added especially now, the draft just ended. This was home, like I’ve said. This is special to me. The Kraft family is very special to me, the community, the team, the coaches. I’ve enjoyed playing here, and I want to play here.”

Andrews made 12 starts in 2020 for the 7-9 Patriots, but a thumb injury sidelined him for four games. He returned to New England last fall after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clot issues.

As of now, the former undrafted free agent out of Georgia seems healthy and ready to help the Patriots bounce back in 2021. Whether he’s snapping the ball to Cam Newton or newly drafted rookie Mac Jones, Andrews should remain a steady veteran anchor to New England’s offensive front.