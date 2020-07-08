DeAngelo Hall was an exceptional defensive back for several years in the nation’s capital. Now, the former Pro Bowl is ranking current cornerbacks in the NFL as an analyst for NFL Network.

Hall made the Pro Bowl three times over the course of his career, totaling 43 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles in 171 games. He tied an NFL record for most interceptions in a single game with four of them back in 2010.

The current landscape of cornerbacks in the NFL is quite impressive. There are plenty of standouts to choose from, but there’s one in particular that has caught Hall’s attention.

On Wednesday, Hall said that he believes Stephon Gilmore is “definitely the best cornerback in the league.” It’s not exactly a bold claim due to the fact that Gilmore just won Defensive Player of the Year.

Who is the best CB in the NFL? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2JjIR1jo39 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 8, 2020

Gilmore had six interceptions this past season for the New England Patriots. Outside of DeVante Parker, most wideouts struggled mightily when facing the South Carolina product.

New England signed Gilmore to a $65 million deal prior to the 2017 season. He’s definitely been worth the investment, as his contributions in Super Bowl LIII helped lead the team to yet another championship victory.

At 29 years old, Gilmore still has a few elite years left in him. Whether or not he’ll retain his title as the best cornerback in the NFL has yet to be seen though.