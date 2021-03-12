Details Emerge From Cam Newton’s New Contract With Patriots

Earlier Friday morning, the New England Patriots surprised the football world with its latest decision at the quarterback position.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe was the first to report that the Patriots are re-signing quarterback Cam Newton. According to the report, Newton will be back on a one-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the news, but also suggested this doesn’t mean the Patriots are out of the quarterback market just yet. “Patriots are bringing back Cam Newton but it doesn’t preclude them from making another QB move in the weeks to come,” he said on Twitter.

Not long after the initial deal was reported, Schefter revealed the details from Newton’s new contract. According to the ESPN insider, Newton signed a one-year deal worth “close to” $14 million for the 2021 season.

Comp update: Patriots are finalizing a 1-year deal worth close to $14 million for Cam Newton to return to New England, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

The longtime Carolina Panthers quarterback had one of his worst seasons from a statistical standpoint. He threw for just eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions on the year.

Newton also threw for just over 2,600 yards – his worst in a season where he played at least 14 games. While it was a tough season, it’s easy to see that Newton had some positive flashes in 2020 that would have the Patriots re-sign him.

He had his second-highest completion percentage by completing over 65-percent of his passes. Newton also racked up 12 rushing touchdowns, the second-highest mark of his career.

Cam will be back in New England for at least another season.