Details Emerge From ESPN’s 2021 Tom Brady Documentary

On the heels of their incredible success with The Last Dance, ESPN is turning the attention of their next big documentary to the NFL’s biggest star: Tom Brady.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ESPN is ordering a docu-series about the six-time Super Bowl champion. Per the report, production is already underway and the series will be released in 2021.

The series will be called Man in the Arena and will be a nine-episode saga chronicling Brady’s many career milestones. It is being produced by Gotham Chopra in collaboration with Brady’s 199 Productions.

“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them,” ESPN executive VP of content Connor Schell told THR. “Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”

Following the breakout success of #TheLastDance, @espn has ordered another docuseries about an athlete considered the greatest in his sport: #TomBrady https://t.co/FTfgNpP687 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 21, 2020

The main difference between Man in the Arena and The Last Dance though might be the time elapsed between when they take place. The Last Dance was produced 20 years after the story takes place. But Brady will still be playing football when Man in the Arena is released.

It may also be a tough sell to the more casual fans of sports as a whole. Outside of football, Brady’s cultural footprint isn’t anywhere near as big as Michael Jordan’s is.

But perhaps ESPN’s production crew will show us a side of Tom Brady that will change our perspective.

Would you watch an ESPN Tom Brady documentary?