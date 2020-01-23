Details Emerge From Alleged Incident At Antonio Brown’s Home

Antonio Brown is once again in the news for a situation that allegedly went south. According to an earlier report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Brown was under investigation for “possible battery” at his home in Hollywood, Florida.

This isn’t the first time that Brown has been in trouble this season – and honestly it might not be the last time, either.

Brown reportedly found himself in an altercation with a moving company outside his home. There weren’t many details available at first, but additional information has finally emerged.

TMZ released new details about the matter, which stated that all the trouble stemmed from Brown refusing to pay the moving company $4,000 for its services.

According to the latest report, Brown actually threw a rock at the moving truck. After saying he would finally pay the $4,000 bill, the former All-Pro wideout allegedly struck the driver for wanting more cash to repair the truck.

From TMZ: