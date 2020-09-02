Details Emerging From Meeting Gisele, Brady Had With Robert Kraft

None of Tom Brady’s supporters stand up for him the way his wife Gisele does, and the extent of her support has been made very clear.

In an excerpt of his new book, The Dynasty, author Jeff Benedict writes that Gisele absolute crushed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in a meeting with owner Robert Kraft. She reportedly admonished Belichick for how he treated Brady and his controversial trainer Alex Guerrero.

“She also pointed out how ridiculous it was that after all these years, Belichick still treated Brady like ‘f—–g Johnny Foxboro,’” Benedict wrote, per reports. “It was bad enough to never voice approval. It was bulls–t to still be dressing down the most accomplished quarterback in league history during team meetings and treating his personal trainer and best friend like some kind of outcast.”

That blow-up occurred following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the New England Patriots. After the season, Brady and Gisele reportedly told Kraft that they wanted to leave.

Ultimately, cooler heads appeared to prevail.

Tom Brady returned to the team in 2018 and led the Patriots to their third straight Super Bowl appearance and third win in five years with a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Things fell apart in 2019 though, and after a quick exit from the playoffs, Brady opted to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The rest of Brady’s story remains unwritten.