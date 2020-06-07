Details Emerging From Shooting Of Former WR Reche Caldwell

Former University of Florida and NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was tragically shot and killed on Saturday in Tampa. He was 41.

Caldwell was shot in the leg and the chest as he reportedly left his house to take his girlfriend on a date. According to some newly-reported details, Caldwell may have been targeted.

“This does not appear to be a random act,” Tampa police said, via TMZ. “However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in the case. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Caldwell’s mother also expressed to the Tampa Bay Times that she believed her son was earmarked for attack.

“He was set up,” Deborah Caldwell said. “I’m going to follow it all the way to the end. … You get killed right here in your hometown? You made a statement here, and y’all just took it away from us?”

Caldwell’s girlfriend previously told TMZ that the seven-year NFL vet was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who jumped out of bushes in a robbery attempt.

The Florida football program, as well as the three franchises (New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Chargers) that Caldwell appeared in NFL games for, have all released statements following his passing.

A second-team All-SEC performer and honorable mention All-American in 2001, Caldwell was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2002. He led the 2006 Patriots in receptions and receiving yards.