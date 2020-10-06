Details Emerging On When Cam Newton Could Return To Patriots

Cam Newton’s absence clearly hurt the Patriots on Monday, as their offense looked flat against the Chiefs. Fortunately for Bill Belichick, it appears his superstar quarterback could return to the field sooner than expected.

The NFL world was stunned when it found out that Newton tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend. Many fans thought it would result in him missing several weeks, especially if he showed symptoms.

According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, the former MVP has been asymptomatic. If he tests negative for COVID-19 twice, the league rules would allow him to return for this Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Newton’s negative tests would need to be at least 24 hours apart to confirm that he’s no longer carrying the virus.

Cam Newton is asymptomatic, could play Sunday if he tests negative twice https://t.co/TsWO6xKaAu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 6, 2020

We all saw just how brutal the Patriots’ offense looks without Newton on the field. It didn’t matter if Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham was under center, the starting unit struggled to move the chains.

Newton gives the Patriots a dynamic playmaker that can terrorize opponents on the ground and through the air. In three games as the starter for New England, he has 714 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.

In the event that Newton cannot play this weekend against the Broncos, we’d have to think that Belichick will start Stidham.

This situation in New England will be worth monitoring as the week progresses.