Devin McCourty Announces His Plans For 2021 Season

Believe it or not, Devin McCourty will miss the playoffs for the first time in his illustrious career with the New England Patriots. It hasn’t been a fun year for the franchise, but it appears the three-time Super Bowl champion is in good spirits heading into the offseason.

McCourty, 33, still remains one of the most important players on defense for the Patriots. This season he has 56 total tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions.

With one year remaining on his deal with the Patriots, McCourty shared an update on his future. It certainly sounds like he’ll be back for the 2021 season.

“I’m still enjoying football,” McCourty said during an appearance on WEEI Radio. “I plan on playing next year. Just trying to finish out these two games the best way I can, and then when the offseason hits, evaluate and all that stuff. But still feel pretty healthy and love going out there and competing.”

McCourty isn’t the only member of the Patriots to share their plans for the 2021 season. Earlier this week, Nick Folk revealed that he’s not ready to hang up his cleats yet.

“There’s no inkling in me that wants to stop,” Folk said. “I want to keep going. I want to keep playing. I think I have a lot of leg left.”

We’ll find out in the offseason if Bill Belichick wants to retain both veterans.