Devin McCourty’s Story About Tom Brady’s Work Ethic Is Going Viral

Over the years there have been plenty of great Tom Brady moments shared to the public. This week, Patriots safety Devin McCourty recalled one of his favorite memories of the future Hall of Famer.

McCourty brought up a story from a few years ago involving a team practice in New England. Brady threw an interception in practice to Rashaan Melvin. Instead of dismissing one poor throw in practice, the six-time champion used it as motivation.

Brady decided to go back and watch over 100 plays involving throws in the red zone to ensure that he won’t make the same mistake.

“I want to say back in 2014 or 2015, we played somebody that weekend. Tom threw an interception in practice on Friday to Rashaan Melvin, whose locker was right by mine, and threw an interception in the red area,” McCourty said. “We was towards the end of practice. The next day, Tom came in and he goes to Mel and he’s like, ‘Man, because of you, I had to watch 109 plays last night on the red area to make sure I can get that ball in there.’ I remember I turned my head like, ‘Bro, you watched 109 — like, how?’”

Epic story from the McCourty twins about how Tom Brady’s work ethic made him the best.🔥😳 @McCourtyTwins @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/KM37cTl90B — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) July 7, 2020

Crazy stories like this truly depict how incredible Brady’s work ethic has been over the past two decades.

Even though Brady left New England this offseason, veterans like McCourty clearly have a ton of respect for his craft.

We’ll see if Brady can bring his winning attitude to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall.