Devin McCourty, Wife Announce Their Daughter Passed Away

This weekend, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty and his wife Michelle shared heartbreaking news on social media. The family announced the loss of their daughter.

While the McCourty family obviously takes pride in their accomplishments on the field, the work they do off the field is equally important. Football fans have seen on social media just how caring Devin and Michelle are with their kids, Londyn and Brayden.

Devin and Michelle took the time on Saturday to announce the tragic loss of their newborn child. Somehow they mustered up the strength to explain how the family is feeling during this time.

“I cry as I type this. It pains me to announce that this past memorial weekend, on May 24, 2020, Dev and I suffered the most painful experience of our lives,” Michelle wrote on Instagram. “My pregnancy had resulted in a stillbirth at almost 8 months of being pregnant — at exactly 31 weeks 2 days, when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heartbeat after being completely fine the week prior at my last doctor’s appointment. We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb.”

The full message from Michelle’s Instagram account can be seen here:

Devin also shared this message on his Twitter account. He received an overwhelming amount of support, which is always great to see at a time like this.

Our thoughts are with the McCourty family during this incredibly difficult time.