Patriots Veteran Shares His Worries For The 2020 NFL Season

NFL players from just about every team have concerns about the 2020 season, and Patriots veteran Jason McCourty is never afraid to speak his mind.

On the latest edition of his Double Coverage podcast, McCourty had some thoughts ahead of the start of Patriots camp. McCourty admitted that he was nervous about some players not taking COVID-19 seriously and endangering everyone else.

“…I’ve gone on social media and seen guys posting a video in a nightclub, and it’s like ‘Yo, we’re attempting to play football. That’s not going to be OK.’ You see guys working out in one city on a Monday, working out in another city on a Tuesday, and another city the next week, and it’s just like, ‘Dang, if they’re working out here, here and here, that means you have to be traveling and you come across however many people…'”

McCourty said that it was “nerve-wracking” and has him concerned about the viability of a season. He pointed out that it “only takes one person testing positive” to enter facilities and spread the virus “like wildfire.”

Wrapping up the “Double Coverage” podcast on Sunday night, veteran Patriots CB Jason McCourty shared his thoughts as players begin to report to Gillette Stadium today for COVID testing. Acknowledging he didn’t want to be negative, here is why he is nervous: pic.twitter.com/jS2kJ1ASPE — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 27, 2020

There’s a ton of truth to what McCourty was saying. Sports leagues across the world suspended play in March after a handful of cases were found.

The NFL and many other sports leagues have been trying to re-open, and many have already resumed play. But the fact that the U.S. didn’t flatten the curve has led to thousands of positive cases in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see if McCourty is proven right as teams report to training camp.