Dez Bryant Reacts To The Patriots’ Free Agency Spending Spree

The New England Patriots‘ atypical spending spree in free agency has caught everyone’s attention, including Dez Bryant.

Bryant reacted on Twitter tonight to New England’s monster day, which included them signing six players to almost $200 million in contracts.

Like many other people, Dez thinks Bill Belichick took last season’s 7-9 record personally, which has led to him being more aggressive than usual in signing outside free agents.

“Bill Belichick I see what you are doing…” Bryant wrote. “They tried to put a dent in his armor and he don’t like that 😂 .. he not playing!!… patriots making moves like this before the draft.. crazy!!…..way more quality of players on 1 team since the Belichick Brady era. I believe it lol.”

Bill Belichick I see what you are doing…

They tried to put a dent in his armor and he don’t like that 😂 .. he not playing!!… patriots making moves like this before the draft.. crazy!!…..way more quality of players on 1 team since the Belichick Brady era. I believe it lol — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2021

Dez’s theory probably has some merit. Belichick has to be stewing after his team missed the playoffs while Tom Brady won another Super Bowl without him.

Making big splashes in free agency doesn’t always guarantee major improvements on the field though. We’ll have to see if the Patriots can turn their busy March into a successful fall.