At this very moment, it looks like Cam Newton will start at quarterback for the New England Patriots during the 2021 season. That could change by then, according to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

In a very surprising move, the Patriots re-signed Newton this off-season to a one-year deal with a base value of $5 million and an opportunity to make as much as $14 million. Why was it surprising? Well, Newton didn’t exactly play very well in 2020. And most speculated the Pats would try and go younger at the position. That possibility could still be in the cards.

Russini believes the Patriots paying Newton only a $5 million base value could be a sign they’d still like to find another option. That option could be found in the 2021 NFL Draft.

New England could also utilize the trade market to acquire San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who already has plenty of experience working with Bill Belichick.

“I don’t think that Cam Newton will be a significant starter on this team,” Russini said during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up! this week, via 247Sports.com. “I think the Patriots are going to wind up going after a younger quarterback or perhaps a quarterback that is already on another team at this point.”

With the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots most likely won’t have a shot at quarterback prospects like Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Alabama star Mac Jones could be a real possibility, though.

Garoppolo also makes sense. The Niners want to find a way to improve their quarterback situation this off-season. By trading Garoppolo to New England, they could acquire the assets to find a way to move up in the draft.

Regardless, it doesn’t appear the Patriots are done at the quarterback position if you ask Dianna Russini.