Drew Bledsoe Admits What He Initially Thought About Tom Brady

It’s widely known that NFL teams didn’t think much of Tom Brady as a prospect in the 2000 NFL Draft, allowing him to fall all the way into Bill Belichick’s lap at No. 199 overall. But as it turns out, some of his own teammates weren’t exactly high on him either.

In an interview with E:60, former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe, the incumbent when Brady was drafted, revealed that he didn’t initially believe Brady would be anything more than a backup.

“He’s never gonna be a starter…he’s gonna be Jason Garrett or one of those guys who’s just gonna be around forever…” –

In fairness to Bledsoe, he was far from the only person in the NFL who shared that believe. For some people, that belief extended well into Brady’s career.

But a severe injury at the hands of Jets LB Mo Lewis in 2001 catapulted Brady into a starting role. Brady would hold onto that role into the playoffs, and the rest is history.

"He's never gonna be a starter…he's gonna be Jason Garrett or one of those guys who's just gonna be around forever…" – @DrewBledsoe on how he felt about rookie @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/euIFMZtqNQ — E60 (@E60) January 22, 2020

As for Bledsoe, he found himself on the losing end of a QB battle with Brady, and was traded to the Buffalo Bills the following season.

Bledsoe would go on to make the Pro Bowl with the Buffalo Bills in 2002. But Brady’s star would far outshine him in the final years of his NFL career.

By every measure, Bledsoe had a successful NFL career. But he ultimately may have underestimated how much of a threat Brady posed to his job, and he learned it the hard way.