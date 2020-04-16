Drew Bledsoe Reveals What He Initially Thought About Tom Brady

Before the legend of Tom Brady was born, the New England Patriots thought Drew Bledsoe would be the face of the franchise for years to come. Then he suffered an injury in 2001 and the rest was history.

Due to Brady’s dominance on the field in New England, the football world somewhat lost sight of how prolific Bledsoe was as a passer. To be fair though, winning six championships might trump any other achievement on the gridiron.

Bledsoe recently shared his initial thoughts of Brady when they were teammates on the Patriots. He thought the former Michigan product would make a fine backup for the team. Bledsoe thought Brady would be a career backup like Jason Garrett.

“I really liked the kid,” Bledsoe said. “Nobody outside of maybe Tom himself would’ve ever predicted him to be a starter in the league and be in the conversation to be one of the greatest of all-time.”

20 years ago today, the @Patriots drafted Tom Brady. Franchise QB Drew Bledsoe thought the young 🐐 would make a fine backup. pic.twitter.com/khY8fHPs3A — E60 (@E60) April 16, 2020

It’s always remarkable to hear these stories about the early stages of Brady’s career.

Brady currently has 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdowns. He’s among the best in NFL history in most of the top statistics – not bad for a quarterback who was projected to be a backup.

Despite all his success, Brady’s story isn’t done just yet. Now that he’s with the Buccaneers, he’ll have the chance to make even more history.