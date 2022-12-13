Eli Manning Took A Major Jab At The Patriots On 'ManningCast"

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Even in retirement, Eli Manning continues to torch the New England Patriots.

The former New York Giants quarterback watched the team he defeated twice in the Super Bowl face the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night's Manningast. Like most football observers, he wasn't particularly impressed with New England's offense.

After scoring 10 points in the first half, Mac Jones opened the third quarter with a 15-yard completion to Kendrick Bourne. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Manning took a jab at the team's uninspiring playcalling.

"They ran this play last week," Manning said. "It was like their one good concept."

He wasn't much nicer to New England earlier in the ESPN2 telecast. When welcoming The Ringer's Bill Simmons onto the show, the Mannings showed the noted Pats fan the famous David Tyree helmet catch from Super Bowl XLII.

The Patriots entered Monday night ranked 24th in total offense after settling for 242 yards in Week 13's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

They haven't fared much better Monday. Jones has completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards and a pick.

However, New England took a 20-13 lead after Raekwon McMillan returned a DeAndre Hopkins fumble for a touchdown. The Patriots will look to maintain their lead over the Cardinals, who lost Kyler Murray to a knee injury on the opening drive.

A victory would put the Patriots in a three-way tie with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers for the final AFC wild-card spot. Yet an uninspiring offense must show more spark to them to fend off those challengers and make any playoff noise.