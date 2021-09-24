ESPN Analyst Calls Out Tom Brady’s Trainer Over Bill Belichick Comments

Earlier this week, Tom Brady’s longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero, made headlines because of his comments about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

When talking about Brady’s departure from Foxborough, Guerrero mentioned that Belichick never really tried to change his relationship with the legendary quarterback. Apparently, he always viewed Brady as a sixth-round draft pick from Michigan.

“The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill never really … I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age,” Guerrero said, via the Boston Herald. “I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different.

“He’s older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

Those comments from Guerrero aren’t sitting well with ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, as he believes the timing of these remarks are quite suspicious.

“For this to come out now, to me that’s just petty,” Clark said on ESPN’s Get Up. “To me, that’s just sour grapes. To me, that’s just somebody that wants to get their name called … because there is no new news!”

.@Realrclark25 is NOT a fan of Tom Brady's trainer discussing Brady's time with the Patriots. "For this to come out now, to me that's just petty. To me, that's just sour grapes. To me, that's just somebody that wants to get their name called … because there is no new news!" pic.twitter.com/vXpkNUlXwq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 24, 2021

Clark certainly has a point that there’s no actual news being broken here. That being said, Brady’s time in New England will be a highly-discussed topic for the next week because he’ll square off against his former team in Week 4.

Until that game is officially in the rearview mirror, there’ll be plenty of comments and stories emerging about the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s run with the Patriots.