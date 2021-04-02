ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

The New England Patriots haven’t been very successful when it comes to evaluating draft prospects over the past few years. It’s an issue that Robert Kraft addressed during this week’s NFL owners meeting.

“I don’t feel we’ve done the greatest job the last few years and I really hope, and I believe, I’ve seen a different approach this year,” Kraft said.

ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday unleashed a fiery response to Kraft’s comments during an appearance on Get Up. He made it abundantly clear that he’s not a fan of what the Patriots owner had to say.

“Let’s get real and honest,” Saturday said. “Since 2011, they’ve gone to five Super Bowls, three conference championships that they lost – are you kidding me? Do we care about winning the draft, or do we care about winning games and Super Bowls? Because if you care about winning the draft and how everybody grades you and all these analysts who say ‘Oh man, give him an A+ or B-‘ whatever that nonsense is. Bill Belichick cares about winning Super Bowls, and guess what? He has.”

Saturday finished his rant with one really important message for Kraft.

“Are you kidding me right now? You’re criticizing the greatest run in NFL history because of the draft.”

Since the 2014 NFL Draft, the Patriots have only selected one Pro Bowler. That is an alarming statistic regardless of all the championships they’ve won. On the flip side, New England has shown that it doesn’t need to draft extremely well in order to have success on the field.

