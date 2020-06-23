ESPN Analyst Names 3 QBs Jarrett Stidham Is Better Than

When the New England Patriots take the field for the 2020 season, longtime quarterback Tom Brady won’t be under center.

After Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots will likely turn to second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. He’ll battle with veteran Brian Hoyer, but New England clearly has confidence in Stidham.

So too does an ESPN analyst. Former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck thought Stidham was one of the best quarterbacks coming out in the 2019 draft class.

Hasselbeck had Stidham as the No. 3 quarterback in the class behind Kyler Murray and Drew Lock. That means he was ahead of players like Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins and Will Grier.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“When Jarrett Stidham was coming out, I thought he was the third best quarterback in the draft. I thought it went: Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and then Jarrett Stidham. Which means I thought he was better than Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins and Will Grier, guys who were drafted in front of him. Look, I think he can be a really good player. “

Although Hasselbeck made it clear he’s high on Stidham’s ability, he did say the Patriots could add another quarterback to compete for the starting role.

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton has been linked to the Patriots. New England remains the betting favorite to land Newton before the 2020 season.