ESPN Analyst Names Main Skill Mac Jones Can Learn From Cam Newton

The New England Patriots didn’t even need to trade up during last week’s NFL Draft to select a quarterback, as Mac Jones fell right into Bill Belichick’s lap in the middle of the first round.

Jones finished his Alabama career on a high note, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. There might be a slight adjustment period for him, but he should still have a chance to compete for the starting job in New England this year.

Currently above Jones on the Patriots’ depth chart right now is Cam Newton. They’re two completely different quarterbacks when it comes to their playing styles, but that doesn’t mean the rookie can’t receive any pointers from the former MVP.

On Thursday’s edition of Path to the Draft on NFL Network, analyst Charles Davis said that Newton could teach Jones how to manipulate things and work the pocket.

“I think he can learn about the pocket, and manipulating things, and when to exit, and when to move, all of that,” Davis said, via 247Sports. “Remember, Mac Jones played at Alabama probably behind the best offensive line in college football, I think Notre Dame would argue a little bit on that. But one of the best ones, so when he moved it was usually of his own volition. What he’ll learn from Cam is, early in his career, Cam exiting quickly, using his athletic ability and going. Later in his career, staying in longer and understanding.”

Davis brought up a good point about how dominant Alabama’s offensive line is at the collegiate level. Jones won’t have that kind of time in the pocket in the NFL.

For roughly a decade, Newton has made a living on being able to extend plays with his legs. Though we won’t see Jones run around often, he’ll need to learn when to leave the pocket.

Until further notice, Patriots fans should expect Newton to be the bridge quarterback until Jones is ready to run the show.

It’ll be very interesting to see how New England’s quarterback situation plays out this year.