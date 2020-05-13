ESPN Analyst Names ‘Perfect’ Landing Spot For QB Cam Newton

The NFL’s free agency period kicked off two months ago, but there are still a few major names left on the market.

Arguably the biggest name out there is former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The former league MVP was released by the Panthers earlier this offseason.

In the weeks that followed, he hasn’t been able to find a landing spot. Earlier this week, an ESPN analyst named a “perfect” landing spot for Cam.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck suggested the New England Patriots should sign Newton. Hasselbeck suggested it’s a good landing spot for Cam because he would be able to challenge for the starting role.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“I think [New England] is the perfect landing spot for Cam. Take away 2019 where he was hurt and you look at the full previous seasons — he threw for 100 touchdowns and rushed for 25. His production is undeniable. You can’t ignore it. So if I were Cam Newton, one of the places I would be trying to get to is New England to compete with Jarrett Stidham and whatever else they have in the (QB) room in New England.”

Stidham doesn’t have starting experience, something Newton would give head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

However, New England seems content to role with the former fourth-round pick as their starting quarterback for the 2020 season.

At least for now.