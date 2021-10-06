Earlier Wednesday morning, the New England Patriots made the stunning decision to release star corner Stephon Gilmore.

Earlier this offseason, there were whispers of a potential trade involving the four-time Pro Bowler. Gilmore makes just over $7 million this season, but started the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

There is still the potential for a trade, as the release doesn’t become official until later this afternoon. While that option looms, one ESPN analyst said he would be “shocked” if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t find a way to land Gilmore.

NFL analyst Booker McFarland thinks Tom Brady will be able to court the former Defensive Player of the Year to Tampa.

“I would be shocked if Stephon Gilmore, at some point in the very near future, is not a Tampa Bay Buccaneer,” McFarland said. “Tom Brady is like LeBron, he’s like KD, he pushed people over the top when it comes to making a decision when you want to win a title.”

Gilmore is just two seasons removed from being named the Defensive Player of the Year. There are plenty of cornerback-needy teams across the league right now.

The Buccaneers are one of them, but there are plenty of others who are in the hunt for a Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have also been mentioned as potential landing spots.