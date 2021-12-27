ESPN Computer Says 1 NFL Playoff Matchup ‘Most Likely’ To Happen

There are still two weeks to go in the 2021 NFL regular season but the playoff picture is starting to take shape. With six of the fourteen playoff teams already decided, the computers are starting to calculate potential matchups.

Per ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder, five potential wildcard matchups have the best odds of happening. Interestingly enough, one potential matchup is nearly a coin flip away – and involves two teams that haven’t yet secured their spots.

According to the ESPN Football Power In model, a Patriots–Bills matchup in the wildcard round has a 49% chance of happening. That’s significantly higher odds than Colts-Bengals, which comes in second at 37% odds.

Cardinals-Rams – two teams that have postseason berths- has a 33% chance of happening. Eagles-Bucs and Cardinals-Cowboys are tied for fourth with a 26% chance of happening.

Most likely wild card round matchups, per FPI: Patriots-Bills 49%

Colts-Bengals 37%

Cardinals-Rams 33%

Eagles-Bucs 26%

Cardinals-Cowboys 26% — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 27, 2021

A Bills-Patriots matchup would certainly have fans interested. Not only would it be a third matchup between AFC East division rivals, it would pit two of the fastest rising young star QBs in the country against one-another. Josh Allen is already a top quarterback, while Mac Jones is primed for Rookie of the Year honors.

Then there’s the coaching matchup: Bill Belichick, the most accomplished head coach in NFL history vs. Sean McDermott, a coach who has the Bills on the verge of returning to the glory of the Marv Levy days.

If Patriots-Bills really is the most likely wildcard round matchup right now then bring it on.

What playoff matchup do you think is a lock or near-lock to happen?