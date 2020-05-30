ESPN Insider: Cam Newton Spoke With 1 NFL Team This Offseason

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with former star quarterback Cam Newton, making him one of the biggest names on the open market.

Despite his vast experience as a starting quarterback, he remains a free agent. On Saturday afternoon, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler attempted to answer why that is.

Fowler suggested Newton could wait “until teams resume regular activity following the shutdown.” He noted that Newton could wait until teams facilities re-open so he can meet with teams face-to-face and update them on his season-ending injury from 2019.

In the article, Fowler later revealed that Newton spoke with one NFL team this offseason. According to the report, the former No. 1 overall pick talked to the New England Patriots.

From the report:

League sources believe Newton and the New England Patriots talked early during his free agency but nothing materialized.

Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury during the preseason in 2019, but still managed to play two regular season games for the Panthers.

However, he couldn’t fight through the injury and missed the remaining 14 games of the season. A foot injury can be debilitating, especially to a quarterback that is used to getting out of pocket.

It makes sense, then, that teams want to wait until they can get their hands on Newton, before offering him a deal. When healthy, though, he’s unquestionably one of the most dangers players in the league.

Where will he land next?