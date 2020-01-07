ESPN Names 2 Possible Destinations For Tom Brady

Just the thought of Tom Brady playing for any team besides the New England Patriots is odd, but it could become a reality this offseason.

Brady is going to be a free agent this offseason. He finished this past season with 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.

There’s no denying that Brady didn’t perform up to his standards, yet that could also be due to his age and the team’s lack of offensive weapons in the passing game.

In the event that Tom Brady leaves the Patriots for another team, ESPN believes the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans could be potential landing spots.

Los Angeles has been considered a threat for Brady ever since the rumors began that he could depart from New England.

As for Tennessee, it would offer Brady a chance to play alongside a few familiar faces. Not only does he have history with head coach Mike Vrabel, but the Titans have signed former Patriots in the past, such as Dion Lewis, Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan.

Tennessee also has an elite tailback in Derrick Henry, who could take the load off Brady.

While the Titans could certainly be in play for Brady, the front office may decide to keep Ryan Tannehill. After all, he did help lead the team to the postseason.

All eyes will be on the situation in Foxborough, as the Brady era is nearing its end.

