An ESPN NFL Analyst Compared Bill Belichick To God

Calling Bill Belichick the greatest NFL head coach of all-time isn’t a controversial statement. But comparing the six-time Super Bowl champion to the supreme being? That’s a different story.

On SportsCenter following the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday night, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark likened “The Hooded One” to God. This outlandish parallel was brought forth after Belichick’s New England team threw only three passes all game, relying on a punishing ground game to win on the road in brutal conditions.

“Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time. He understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image,” Clark said. “You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible — it was God.”

A bit hyperbolic? For sure. Belichick deserves a world of credit for that game plan last night, and his team does as well for executing it.

That win was the byproduct of a lot of preparation and hard work from all parties.

“That’s why we practice in this s–t,” Belichick told his players during the postgame locker room celebration, via NESN.com.

With the W, New England maintained its hold on first place in the AFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.