ESPN NFL Analyst Thinks Bill Belichick Should Be Fired As Patriots GM

No one will ever question Bill Belichick’s ability to coach football. That being said, ESPN analyst Bart Scott has some concerns with Belichick’s resume as a talent evaluator.

Belichick hasn’t been great in recent drafts. In fact, the Patriots’ decision to select N’Keal Harry over wide receivers like AJ Brown, Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel most likely haunts them to this day.

Since the Patriots have struggled to find young talent over the past few years, Scott believes it’s finally time to question if Belichick should have complete control over personnel.

“I believe he hasn’t drafted a Pro Bowler since 2013,” Scott said on Get Up. “So this is a bigger indictment on Bill Belichick, not the coach, but the general manager. When you have the perfect equalizer in Tom Brady, it didn’t matter who was out at receiver. This is a bigger case for Tom Brady to say he was the reason the organization was successful for all those years. It was like when LeBron James left the Cavaliers.”

Scott went as far as to say the Patriots should relieve Belichick of his duties as general manager.

.@BartScott57 is calling for Bill Belichick to be fired as GM. pic.twitter.com/xptxB0anSz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 30, 2020

Plenty of Patriots fans will dismiss this take from Scott since he played for the Jets, but it’s an interesting discussion to have.

Belichick is undeniably the greatest coach of his generation. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t question his decisions as a general manager.

Right now, the Patriots look like one of the oldest and slowest teams in the league. If that isn’t an indictment on their inability to scout young talent, we’re not sure what is.