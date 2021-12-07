Peyton Manning Reveals Patriots Declined His Mac Jones Interview

When Peyton Manning submits an interview request, he gets it. Well, except for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Manning revealed during ESPN’s secondary Monday Night Football broadcast that he reached out to Jones to get an interview. He never got one.

Jones “respectfully” asked Manning to reach out to the New England Patriots’ PR department. He did, but was denied an interview with Jones. Classic Patriots.

Bill Belichick doesn’t want his rookie quarterback dealing with any kind of distractions, even if that means denying Jones an opportunity to interview with Manning.

“I tried to talk with Mac Jones,” Manning said. “He was very respectful. He said, ‘Peyton, I wanna do it. Can you call our PR director, Stacey [James]? Because he kind of has to oversee all things.’ I said, ‘No problem.’ I called Stacey. He was very professional. I said, ‘Stacey, I’m talking to coach Belichick. Can I talk to Mac Jones?’ … I did get denied. It was the first quarterback I haven’t talked to.”

It's all about football in Mac Jones' rookie season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/tab8el9nnk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 7, 2021

Like we said, classic Patriots.

It’s a shame Peyton Manning didn’t get to speak with Mac Jones. And vice versa. But Bill Belichick and the Patriots know what they’re doing.

New England didn’t want its rookie quarterback dealing with any off-field distractions ahead of a pivotal AFC East battle. We’re not surprised.

Catch Jones and the Patriots battle Josh Allen and the Bills right now on ESPN.