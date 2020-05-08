ESPN Predicts Patriots Record Without Tom Brady After Schedule Release

On Thursday night, the NFL released the schedules for all teams. Kansas City and Houston get the party started with a Thursday night game on September 10.
One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2020 season is the New England Patriots. After losing Tom Brady in free agency, the Patriots appear to be confident in Jarrett Stidham to carry the load.
New England spent a fourth-round pick on Stidham during the 2019 NFL draft. After a year to sit and learn behind Brady, the former Auburn star will get his chance to shine.
Following the schedule release, ESPN analyst Mike Reiss ran through the Patriots schedule. He made his predictions for every game, giving New England a 9-7 record.
Here’s the complete breakdown.
Sept. 13: vs. Miami, Win
Sept. 20: at Seattle, Loss
Sept. 27: vs. Las Vegas, Win
Oct. 4: at Kansas City, Loss
Oct. 11: vs. Denver, Win
Oct. 18: BYE
Oct. 25: vs. San Francisco, Loss
Nov. 1: at Buffalo, Loss
Nov. 9: at NY Jets, Win
Nov. 15: vs. Baltimore, Loss
Nov. 22: at Houston, Loss
Nov. 29: vs. Arizona, Win
Dec. 6: at LA Chargers, Win
Dec. 10: at LA Rams, Win
Dec. 20: at Miami, Loss
Dec. 28: vs. Buffalo, Win
Jan. 3: vs. N.Y. Jets, Win
Despite losing Brady, Reiss is confident the Patriots will finish with a winning season.
Bill Belichick has only had one losing season in his entire history leading the Patriots organization – his very first with the franchise.