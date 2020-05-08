ESPN Predicts Patriots Record Without Tom Brady After Schedule Release

On Thursday night, the NFL released the schedules for all teams. Kansas City and Houston get the party started with a Thursday night game on September 10.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2020 season is the New England Patriots. After losing Tom Brady in free agency, the Patriots appear to be confident in Jarrett Stidham to carry the load.

New England spent a fourth-round pick on Stidham during the 2019 NFL draft. After a year to sit and learn behind Brady, the former Auburn star will get his chance to shine.

Following the schedule release, ESPN analyst Mike Reiss ran through the Patriots schedule. He made his predictions for every game, giving New England a 9-7 record.

Here’s the complete breakdown.

Sept. 13: vs. Miami, Win

Sept. 20: at Seattle, Loss

Sept. 27: vs. Las Vegas, Win

Oct. 4: at Kansas City, Loss

Oct. 11: vs. Denver, Win

Oct. 18: BYE

Oct. 25: vs. San Francisco, Loss

Nov. 1: at Buffalo, Loss

Nov. 9: at NY Jets, Win

Nov. 15: vs. Baltimore, Loss

Nov. 22: at Houston, Loss

Nov. 29: vs. Arizona, Win

Dec. 6: at LA Chargers, Win

Dec. 10: at LA Rams, Win

Dec. 20: at Miami, Loss

Dec. 28: vs. Buffalo, Win

Jan. 3: vs. N.Y. Jets, Win

Despite losing Brady, Reiss is confident the Patriots will finish with a winning season.

Bill Belichick has only had one losing season in his entire history leading the Patriots organization – his very first with the franchise.