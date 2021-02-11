ESPN Has Bold Prediction For The Patriots’ 2021 Quarterback

The New England Patriots had some major struggles at the quarterback position in 2020. That will need to change if Bill Belichick’s team hopes to contend for a playoff spot in 2021.

Cam Newton struggled mightily in 2020, and while some of his teammates would like to see him back, it doesn’t sound like that will happen.

So, who will be New England’s starting quarterback in 2021?

ESPN has made its prediction and it’s a “bold” one.

New England Patriots insider Mike Reiss is predicting that the AFC East franchise will have a familiar face under center next season.

Jimmy Garoppolo will be the Patriots’ quarterback in 2021. This banks on the 49ers being willing to part with Garoppolo, a combination of his $25 million salary and injury history leading them to consider potential upgrades in an offseason when the QB shuffle across the NFL could be intriguing. If they do, it makes sense to think the Patriots would be at the front of the line to bring Garoppolo, who was the original succession plan to Tom Brady, back to New England.

The 49ers have been linked to some blockbuster quarterback trade options, so it’s possible the NFC West franchise will choose to part ways with Jimmy G.

Who do you see starting under center for New England in 2021?