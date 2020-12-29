ESPN Reveals What Bill Belichick Said About Josh Allen

Josh Allen probably made a believer out of Josh Allen on Monday night.

The Buffalo Bills blew out the New England Patriots, 38-9, on Monday evening. Buffalo was led by quarterback Josh Allen, who dominated the Patriots’ defense.

Allen, an MVP candidate at quarterback this season, threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns on 27 of 36 passing. He added four rushes for 35 yards on the ground.

According to ESPN, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had said that he hadn’t fully bought into the Josh Allen-MVP hype. Monday night’s performance probably changed his views.

ESPN says Belichick said he wasn’t buying into the Josh Allen MVP hype because they took care of him in the first matchup… o, ok. #Bills — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 29, 2020

Allen might not be as legitimate of an MVP candidate as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he’s pretty close.

Buffalo improved to 12-3 on the season with Monday night’s blowout win over New England.

Allen, a former first-round pick out of Wyoming, ranks in the top five of most NFL passing categories. He’s thrown for 4,320 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s added 418 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills will head into the postseason as arguably the top threat to Kansas City in the AFC. Allen’s performance at quarterback this season is a major reason why that’s the case.