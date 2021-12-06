ESPN’s Damien Woody Has Honest Take On Playing In Cold

ESPN NFL analyst and former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Damien Woody played plenty of games in chilly temperatures during his career. Ahead of tonight’s frigid Patriots–Bills game, he shared his thoughts on playing in the cold.

Taking to Twitter, Woody said that it’s “miserable” to play in games as cold as that one is supposed to be. He pointed out that every hit “feels like you’ve broken a bone,” but admitted that NFL players are crazy enough to endure.

“Lemme tell y’all something about this game tonight. First off, all NFL players are off their rockers to a certain degree. Second, these games are miserable and don’t let anyone tell u differently. Every hit feels like you’ve broken a bone #MNF,” Woody wrote.

Woody spent his first five NFL seasons with the New England Patriots. During that span he got to play in multiple games where there was either snow or biting wind throughout.

But tonight’s Patriots-Bills game feels like something else entirely.

Snow is rapidly reducing visibility at Highmark Stadium. And heavy winds have the ball going in wildly different directions from where they’re being thrown.

Passing the ball, catching the ball and kicking the ball are going to be a lot harder than usual. This game might be decided by whichever direction the wind is blowing at critical moments.

How big of an impact will today’s weather have on the outcome of the game?