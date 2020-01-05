ESPN’s Final Prediction For Patriots-Titans On Saturday Night

If tonight’s Patriots-Titans playoff contest is anything like the Bills-Texans’ thrilling finish, football fans are in for a treat. The storylines are seemingly endless for Saturday night’s game in Foxborough. Could this be Tom Brady’s final game at Gillette Stadium? Is this the end of the Patriots’ dynasty?

In the midst of seemingly endless distractions, New England head coach Bill Belichick is all-business heading into Saturday night’s contest. Given his legendary track record, it’s hard to bet against the Patriots.

ESPN has released its final prediction for Saturday night’s AFC Playoff game. The Matchup Predictor likes the Patriots to advance.

New England has a 73 percent chance to beat the Titans and advance to the next playoff round. Tennessee, on the other hand, has been given just a 27 percent chance of beating Brady and the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Matchup Predictor.

If tonight is Brady’s final game at Gillette Stadium, he will certainly look to make a statement. The legendary New England signal-caller’s legacy isn’t finished just yet. He wants to add another Super Bowl ring to his already impressive list of accolades. Beating Tennessee is the first step in that difficult process.

But the Titans will be no easy out. Tennessee is one of the NFL’s hottest teams, going 5-2 down the stretch of the regular season.

Tonight’s playoff game should be a good one. Titans-Patriots kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.