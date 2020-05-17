Every NFL Team’s 2020 Schedule Ranked From Hardest To Easiest

The 2020 NFL schedule was released last week and it has given us a chance to re-evaluate who the best and worst strength of schedule belongs to.

Strength of schedule is determined by the records that teams had in the previous season. While not the most reliable metric considering how much the NFL changes year-to-year, it still provides for some fascinating insights.

The four AFC East teams all ranked in the top six, and for good reason. Buffalo, Miami, New England and New York face the entire AFC West and NFC West divisions this year. But the Patriots stands out from the crowd as far as brutal opponents go.

On top of playing the AFC and NFC West, they play the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. Combined with their two games against Buffalo, that means New England will play seven games against playoff teams in 2020.

Here is the full 2020 strength of schedule ranking:

2020 Strength of Schedule. Where does your team fall? pic.twitter.com/p4eInpvH4m — NFL (@NFL) May 17, 2020

As for the easiest strength of schedule in 2020, that belongs to the reigning AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens. They get the lowly NFC East and AFC South divisions on their slate, giving them four games against teams that finished bottom-four in the league last year.

The rest of the AFC North got a similar break, with all four teams ranking in the bottom-six for strength of schedule.

Over in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys boast the easiest schedule thanks in part to five combined games against the Bengals, Giants, Redskins.

Which teams will overcome their strength of schedule in 2020? Which ones will succumb to it?