Everyone Has 1 Question For The NFL After Watching Cam Newton

The New England Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks in a crazy Sunday Night Football game, but the AFC East franchise’s fan base should be feeling good this morning.

Cam Newton looked really good for the second straight game. The former No. 1 overall pick, who was released by the Carolina Panthers in March, had a huge game. Newton threw for 397 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Following Newton’s latest performance, everyone seems to have one question for the National Football League’s other 31 teams: How did you let this happen?

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen summed it up best.

“Cam’s first two performances officially now begs this question: How in the world did all the quarterback needy teams let him sit at home waiting for the phone to ring until Belichick called?” the NFL Network host tweeted.

Eisen is far from the only one who is thinking this.

Every other NFL team let Newton sign with the Patriots over the summer for basically nothing. While some teams have a legitimate, proven quarterback, there are many who don’t. It’s bizarre that none of them were willing to take a chance on Newton after what he’s done.

But now the Patriots have him and Tom Brady’s old team looks like a legitimate contender once again.