Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight

It’s not often when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets owned in a playoff game, but Saturday night is one of those times.

His team hasn’t had it on both sides of the ball as it’s been pure domination from the Bills.

Buffalo is currently up 40-10 in the fourth quarter and most Patriots fans are saying this is the worst playoff effort for as long as he’s been there.

Worst playoff effort under Belichick and it’s not even close — Savage (@BOSTONSPORTSB) January 16, 2022

Buffalo was up 27-3 going into halftime after it scored on its first four possessions. Josh Allen has been a menace in this game as he has close to 400 yards through the air with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Allen also has 65 yards on the ground on six carries as New England’s run defense has badly struggled.

As for the Patriots’ offense, quarterback Mac Jones only has 181 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. The lone touchdown pass came in the third quarter when New England was down 33-3.

Buffalo’s next opponent will be known after the games on Sunday.