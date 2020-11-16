The Spun

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Sunday Night Football.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens played quite the Sunday Night Football game. Neither New England nor Baltimore played at an extremely high level, but they played in one hell of a storm.

Gillette Stadium was home to some of the craziest weather of the NFL’s season on Sunday night. There were torrential downpours and massive wind gusts throughout the contest.

Ultimately, New England came away with the win. The Patriots beat the Ravens, 23-17, in a big-time upset on Sunday night.

The worst weather of the game was saved for the Ravens’ final drive. You could barely make out the field lines as Lamar Jackson attempted (and failed) to lead his team on a game-winning drive.

It was pretty absurd:

Of course, everyone had a Bill Belichick-themed joke about the weather.

“Somehow I think Belichick conjured up this torrential rain that made it virtually impossible for Lamar to come back on them. So many bad shotgun snaps and drops did in the Ravens. Belichick is still barely afloat,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

“How does Belichick turn the rain up?” Bob Sturm asked.

“Belichick had the rain machine cranked up ;)” Greg Bedard added.

New England improved to 4-5 on the season with the win, while Baltimore dropped to 6-3.

 


