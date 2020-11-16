The New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens played quite the Sunday Night Football game. Neither New England nor Baltimore played at an extremely high level, but they played in one hell of a storm.

Gillette Stadium was home to some of the craziest weather of the NFL’s season on Sunday night. There were torrential downpours and massive wind gusts throughout the contest.

Ultimately, New England came away with the win. The Patriots beat the Ravens, 23-17, in a big-time upset on Sunday night.

The worst weather of the game was saved for the Ravens’ final drive. You could barely make out the field lines as Lamar Jackson attempted (and failed) to lead his team on a game-winning drive.

It was pretty absurd:

seriously, how is this real pic.twitter.com/8vTBneFGxK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 16, 2020

Of course, everyone had a Bill Belichick-themed joke about the weather.

“Somehow I think Belichick conjured up this torrential rain that made it virtually impossible for Lamar to come back on them. So many bad shotgun snaps and drops did in the Ravens. Belichick is still barely afloat,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

Somehow I think Belichick conjured up this torrential rain that made it virtually impossible for Lamar to come back on them. So many bad shotgun snaps and drops did in the Ravens. Belichick is still barely afloat. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 16, 2020

“How does Belichick turn the rain up?” Bob Sturm asked.

How does Belichick turn the rain up? — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 16, 2020

“Belichick had the rain machine cranked up ;)” Greg Bedard added.

Belichick had the rain machine cranked up 😉 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) November 16, 2020

New England improved to 4-5 on the season with the win, while Baltimore dropped to 6-3.