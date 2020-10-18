The Spun

Everyone Made The Same Joke About Cam Newton’s Fumble Today

It’s been a pretty rough afternoon for Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

New England has been dominated by Denver, as the Patriots trail the Broncos, 12-3, in an ugly game on Sunday afternoon.

The contest has been especially rough for Newton. The Patriots quarterback has an interception and a fumble lost as his struggles against Denver continue.

ESPN summed up just how tough the Broncos have been for Newton over the course of his NFL career. Newton has yet to win a game against Denver:

Newton is 0-3 against the Broncos, with the most notable loss coming in Super Bowl 50. When the Newton-led Carolina Panthers visited the Broncos to open the following season, the game was defined, in part, by some punishing hits Newton absorbed.

Against teams he has faced at least three times, Newton has posted the worst completion (51.8) and sack (12.5) percentage in his career when playing Denver. His total QBR (31.9) is also his lowest mark.

It hasn’t been any easier today. In fact, it’s been pretty similar to his Super Bowl loss. Only this time, Newton actually tried to recover the fumble.

Avert your eyes, Panthers fans.

Aside from the good effort on the fumble, though, it’s been a rough afternoon for Newton and the Patriots.

