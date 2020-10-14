Everyone Made The Same Joke After Jets Released RB Le’Veon Bell

On Tuesday night, the New York Jets finally made a decision on former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell.

Earlier Tuesday, reports emerged suggesting the Jets were trying to trade Bell. It’s clear the team couldn’t find a trade partner because the Jets released Bell on Tuesday night.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas wrote in a statement.

Immediately after the Jets announced the news, fans and media members started connecting Le’Veon Bell and the New England Patriots. Of course, everyone had to make a joke about Bill Belichick.

Just a few minutes after being released, Bell took to social media with a simple message. “Got a lot to prove. I’m ready to go,” he said on Twitter.

According to a report from NFL insider Albert Breer, the Jets are still on the hook for $6 million of Bell’s salary this season. That means any team interested in signing the former star running back can do so for very little money.

Of course, every NFL fan knows Bill Belichick likes to go bargain shopping when he can. Bell will have plenty of suitors, but we’ll have to wait and see if Belichick and the Patriots make a move.