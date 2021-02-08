Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Patriots Fans Tonight

We have the first touchdown of Super Bowl LV and it was Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski. Naturally, everyone quickly took to Twitter to have some fun at New England Patriots fans expense.

The touchdown was the 13th postseason connection between Brady and Gronkowski. They set a new record, surpassing the mark of 12 set by Joe Montana and Jerry Rice in the 1980s.

Montana and Rice never connected with one another on any team other than the San Francisco (even though they all finished their careers elsewhere). But Brady and Gronkowski are doing it in the Super Bowl of all places.

A quick glance at Twitter shows that everyone is making the same joke about Patriots fans being forced to watch from home.

Patriots fans watching Brady throw a touchdown to Gronk in the Super Bowl for the Bucs pic.twitter.com/5tMWVv4AUg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2021

Patriots fans watching Brady throw a TD pass to Gronk in the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wuCkM9gQv3 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 8, 2021

Patriots fans watching Brady and Gronk connect in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/uPliuJvPVP — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 8, 2021

Patriots fans watching that Brady-Gronk TD pic.twitter.com/wTxeLQB1Wo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 8, 2021

Nobody’s going to shed any tears for Patriots fans though.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowls together, and took the Patriots to two more.

But the first year without Tom Brady in New England was by most metrics a disaster. The team was anemic on offense due to struggles at quarterback, and they stumbled their way to a 7-9 finish – their first losing season since 2000.

As much as Patriots fans might enjoy seeing their legends continue to play well, it has to sting that they aren’t playing for their team.

The Super Bowl is being played on CBS. Tampa Bay leads Kansas City 7-3 in the second quarter.