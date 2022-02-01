The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Bill Belichick Today

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in Miami.MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has found himself caught up in Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL.

Flores, who is calling out the NFL for its racial hiring practices, shared a conversation that he allegedly had with Belichick. A few days before Flores’ second interview with the New York Giants, he was told by Belichick that he’s “their guy.”

Belichick eventually apologized to Flores, revealing that Brian Daboll is the top candidate for the Giants. He was named the head coach of the G-Men a few days later.

It didn’t take very long for NFL fans to comment on Belichick’s text messages. The veteran coach is drawing comparisons to a popular character from HBO’s Succession.

Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star tweeted, “So who had Bill Belichick as the NFL coach most likely to pull a Roman Roy-esque texting mishap?”

Let’s just say Lev wasn’t the only person who compared Belichick to Roman Roy.

Here are some reactions:

In the conversation that was featured in Flores’ lawsuit, Belichick apologized about the mix-up.

“Sorry – I f—ed this up,” Belichick wrote. “I doubled checked and misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that.”

This lawsuit will absolutely be the major talking point in the NFL this week.

