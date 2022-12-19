Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots just lost in one of the most embarrassing ways imaginable.

The Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were tied at 24 with two seconds remaining in regulation when Belichick called a running play to Rhamondre Stevenson. Everything seemed fine until Stevenson decided to lateral the ball and it went awry.

Jakobi Meyers picked up the loose ball and attempted to throw it across the field. Instead, he threw it right to Raiders defensive end and former Patriot Chandler Jones, who shook off a tackle attempt from Mac Jones and raced to the end zone for the winning points.

This ending is perhaps the most absurd in NFL history. With the loss, the Patriots fell to 7-7 and are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture looking in for the time being.

Belichick has taken more heat than usual this season, and today's horrific ending has fans wondering if the man is washed up as a head coach.

"Belichick is washed man," one fan asserted on Twitter.

"Bill Belichick is more washed than my car after a trip to the Waynesville Autobell," quipped a Chiefs fan.

"Bill Belichick just lost to Josh McDaniels. WASHED!" another man tweeted.

"Belichick been lookin real raggedy without 12 [Tom Brady]," chimed in another observer.

"It's time to clean house with this ENTIRE coaching staff," said an embarrassed Patriots fan. "Belichick is washed. This is embarrassing."

It's understandable why fans are livid at Belichick right now. Things are only going to get harder for the Patriots after today as well.

New England's last three games are against the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills. They have their work cut out for them if they want to reach the postseason.