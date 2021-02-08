Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight

Bill Belichick has had better nights than this one. He’s had to watch his former quarterback (Tom Brady) and tight end (Rob Gronkowski) have huge games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady left Belichick and the New England Patriots after last season. The two sides were trending toward a divorce in the weeks and months leading up to Brady’s exit.

Well, Belichick clearly came out on the wrong end of that outcome. Brady is about to win a seventh Super Bowl ring, while his former coach is left to stew following a 7-9 season.

To add insult to injury, Gronkowski has caught two touchdown passes from Brady tonight. The future Hall of Fame tight end retired following the 2018 season but opted to make a comeback once Brady signed with the Bucs.

As a result, the Patriots, who still held Gronkowski’s rights, had to trade him before the 2020 season. You add all of this up and you can see why so many people on social media are commenting on how unhappy Belichick must be.

Doesn’t Bill Belichick watch this game and at least think — maybe I should let someone else handle personnel. #TommyHasTalent — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 8, 2021

Bill Belichick right now: pic.twitter.com/hCRlJmeCET — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 8, 2021

Belichick watching Brady throw a touchdown to Gronk pic.twitter.com/W0fpmdFWbv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2021

The good news is Bill Belichick is miserable. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady without Bill Belichick. Playoff wins:

At Washington

At Saints(Brees)

At Packers(Rodgers)

Vs Kansas City(Mahomes) — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) February 8, 2021

Bill Belichick is so sad right now he's gonna start wearing sweatshirts with sleeves — Sam Morril (@sammorril) February 8, 2021

It’s not fair to say that Belichick isn’t an all-time great coach just because Brady is doing this without him. It is, however, worth questioning the Hooded One’s assessment that Brady didn’t have much left in the tank.

It looks like his decline in 2019 was more of a result of a weak supporting cast after all.